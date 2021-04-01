Lawyers urge city not to clear encampments, saying move will lead to 'prolonged court battles'

A group of lawyers in Toronto urged the city on Wednesday to call off its plans to clear encampments, saying such evictions would violate the rights of unhoused people living in parks during the pandemic.

In a six-page letter addressed to Mayor John Tory and Coun. Mike Layton, Gord Perks, Joe Cressy and Kristyn Wong-Tam, the lawyers said they are prepared to take legal action if the city proceeds to dismantle the encampments.

The group includes lawyers at Black Legal Action Centre, Community Justice Collective, Neighbourhood Legal Services, Osgoode Hall Law School's Environmental Justice and Sustainability Clinic, The 519, and Downtown Legal Services at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Law.

"An alternative plan of action is urgently needed. Shelter outbreaks are increasing, and the crisis will only worsen if you continue to force people into these dangerous environments, and out of the communities where they feel safest," the letter reads.

"Encampment residents and the people who love and support them are waiting on a new announcement that prioritizes their lives and their safety. We stress that your current strategy will lead to prolonged court battles," the letter continues.

"Lawyers, along with others across the city, are organized and ready to defend encampment residents' rights to dignity, autonomy and safe housing that meets their needs. The city's actions are likely illegal, and are clearly immoral, misguided, and inhumane."

The lawyers urge the city to take a different approach to the complex problem of homelessness, a problem made worse by the pandemic.

"We urge you to engage in meaningful conversations with residents, who are best able to articulate their needs, and to really listen to your constituents — ourselves included — who oppose these policies of cruelty and displacement," the letter reads.

City officials say residents of encampments in Toronto must remove their temporary homes from city parks by April 6. The city posted notices under Ontario's Trepass to Property Act on tents, wooden structures, light poles and trees across Toronto on March 19. (Paul Smith/CBC)

According to the lawyers, clearing encampments, forced evictions and forcing people into what they call unsafe shelters violates the Ontario Human Rights Code, international human rights law and sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Because some encampment residents are Indigenous people, the city would also be violating its treaty obligations, the lawyers said.

The lawyers said four councillors were included in the letter because they announced what the city calls its Pathway Inside program on March 16 that offers indoor space at a shelter hotel to residents of Toronto's four largest encampments — Alexandra Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park, Moss Park and Lamport Stadium. The city has posted information about the program on poles in parks where there are encampments.

On March 19, the city posted notices under Ontario's Trepass to Property Act on tents, light poles, trees and wooden structures in parks across Toronto, saying encampment residents must remove their temporary homes from city property by April 6. Staff have also hand-delivered notices to unhoused people.

The notices say activities such as camping, setting up tents and structures, lighting fires and gathering overnight, are not allowed in city parks.

A man runs past the Novotel Toronto Centre hotel at 45 The Esplanade on March 25, 2021. The city has leased the downtown hotel as a temporary shelter for people living in four encampments. (Sam Nar/CBC)

Mayor John Tory, at a city hall news briefing on Wednesday, defended the plans.

"What we have done in this case is to put together very carefully and very thoughtfully a plan to move people who are in encampments in public parks to better housing, to permanent housing. These encampments are not safe, they are not healthy and they do not belong in public parks," Tory told reporters.

"But we are not just clearing them out, we are proceeding that by extensive work that is going on right now, to talk to each and every one of those individuals and find them better housing, housing that is indoors, and that is going to be much more suited to humane treatment of those people and to support them in response to their experience of homelessness."

Tory said the city is working with councillors and staff to make the Pathway Inside program a success.

"I would hope that more people ... in the community can get behind these efforts because it's the right thing to do and it accompanies efforts that we've made over a period of months to rehouse successfully, literally hundreds and hundreds of people from encampments into better housing, more humane housing and not to have them in unsafe, unhealthy encampments."

The city says there have been fires in encampments, including two fatal ones in the past year, and they lack access to water and sanitation. Under Toronto's parks bylaw and street-use bylaw, people are not allowed to erect structures on city property.

As for Pathway Inside, the indoor space is being provided at 45 The Esplanade, also known as the Novotel Toronto Centre. It has more than 250 rooms. The program includes meals, showers, laundry, harm reduction programs, mental and physical health supports and a housing plan.