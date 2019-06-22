Skip to Main Content
Looking for a special wedding carriage? How about the GO train?
It's no secret that weddings are expensive. If you're hoping to save some big bucks on your big day — you might want to consider taking a chapter out of this groom's fairytale. 

Groom and wedding party decide public transit's the best way to arrive to Saturday wedding

Chris Drew and his groomsmen waiting for the train in traditional Indian attire. (Natalie Valleau/CBC)

Chris Drew, along with his five groomsmen, dressed in tradition Indian attire and boarded the GO train at Union Station Saturday and travelled to Guildwood Inn for his wedding.

He danced his way to his train platform, high-fiving passing passengers, excitedly telling them he's taking the train to his wedding. 

Drew told Metrolinx, the agency that operates the GO trains, that using public transit on his wedding day is particularly special since he and his wife would use the GO to see each other when they first started dating.

According to Metrolinx, Drew took transit everywhere growing up and was determined that his wedding day wouldn't be different.

Chris Drew shows off his dance moves as he gets ready for the GO train to arrive. (Natalie Valleau/CBC)
The wedding party poses with security before heading to their train platform (Natalie Valleau/CBC)
Drew said he has always been a train enthusiast. (Natalie Valleau/CBC)
Drew's groomsmen supported his decision to take the train to his wedding. (Natalie Valleau/CBC)

 

 

