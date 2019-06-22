Looking for a special wedding carriage? How about the GO train?

It's no secret that weddings are expensive. If you're hoping to save some big bucks on your big day — you might want to consider taking a chapter out of this groom's fairytale.

Chris Drew, along with his five groomsmen, dressed in tradition Indian attire and boarded the GO train at Union Station Saturday and travelled to Guildwood Inn for his wedding.

He danced his way to his train platform, high-fiving passing passengers, excitedly telling them he's taking the train to his wedding.

Drew told Metrolinx, the agency that operates the GO trains, that using public transit on his wedding day is particularly special since he and his wife would use the GO to see each other when they first started dating.

According to Metrolinx, Drew took transit everywhere growing up and was determined that his wedding day wouldn't be different.

Chris Drew shows off his dance moves as he gets ready for the GO train to arrive. (Natalie Valleau/CBC)

A few mehendi pictures from last night including Dad and my in a few hours father-in-law singing, my brother from another mother best man Harpreet, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForeverFaris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForeverFaris</a> couple. <a href="https://t.co/zT7jCThLZS">pic.twitter.com/zT7jCThLZS</a> —@chrisjamesdrew