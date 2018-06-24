No one injured after Greyhound bus catches fire on QEW
OPP says 23 people were on board before bus became engulfed in flames
No one was injured after a Greyhound bus caught fire on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga early Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
A total of 23 passengers were on board before the bus became fully engulfed in flames, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division said in a tweet.
The fire occurred as the bus was on the QEW westbound, east of Cawthra Road, before 2 a.m., Schmidt said.
All westbound lanes of the QEW in the area were shut down as emergency crews put out the fire and cleared the scene. The lanes have reopened.
Greyhound Bus Fully Engulfed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a> Westbound east of Cawthra Road <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mississauga</a> all westbound lanes shut down<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fire</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTA</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q2N34SURsZ">pic.twitter.com/Q2N34SURsZ</a>—@OPP_HSD
CLEARED:VEHICLE FIRE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a> Fort Erie bound lanes are now OPEN at Cawthra Rd ^ag <a href="https://t.co/T9ILjSLrsp">pic.twitter.com/T9ILjSLrsp</a>—@OPP_GTATraffic