Doug Ford axes GreenON progam that provided rebates for energy-conscious homeowners
PCs plan to end cap-and-trade plan as 1st act once sworn in
Incoming premier Doug Ford is scrapping the GreenON program, which provided incentives like free smart thermostats to those looking to make their homes more energy efficient.
Ford, who is set to be sworn in on June 29, has already announced plans to end Ontario's cap-and-trade program, which funded GreenON and a number of other initiatives.
The end of the program, launched at the end of 2017, means homeowners will lose the chance to qualify for thousands of dollars worth of rebates on a number of improvements, from windows to insulation to solar equipment.
The government also offered upwards of 100,000 free smart thermostats — like the Nest, or Ecobee — to homeowners and tenants who agreed to an energy audit and worked with a contractor certified by the program.
GreenON's website says the government will honour rebates for those who signed a work agreement with a contractor for work that will be done before Aug. 31, or submit an application by Sept. 30.
A number of commercial GreenON programs are also now closed.
The Liberal government introduced GreenON as part of its Climate Change Action Plan, which aimed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 15 per cent below 1990 levels by 2020, to 37 per cent by 2030, and to 80 per cent by 2050.
Opponents blast move as bad for the environment, employment
NDP MPP Gilles Bisson issued a statement calling the move the latest in Ford's "anti-environment crusade."
"It's beyond irresponsible to scrap clean air and climate-change initiatives with no plan to replace them," he said.
Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says the move will make it harder for Ontarians to pay their household bills, while also hurting those who working to install more efficient household products.
"Mr. Ford has declared war on businesses creating jobs that are good for the environment and that help people save money by saving energy," Schreiner said in a statement.
Ford's director of communications, Jeff Silverstein, said this is Ford delivering on a campaign promise.
"Doug Ford received a clear mandate from the people of Ontario to cancel Kathleen Wynne's cap-and-trade carbon tax and the slush fund that was paid for by the carbon tax," he said in an email statement.
With files from Mike Crawley
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.