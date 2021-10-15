Etobicoke middle school closed after multiple COVID-19 cases detected
10 cases found at Greenholme Junior Middle School, students moving to online learning
Toronto Public Health has directed Greenholme Junior Middle School to temporarily shut down in-person classes and activities after a COVID-19 outbreak was discovered there.
In a series of tweets, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said the dismissal is effective today.
The public health agency has found 10 cases at the Etobicoke school, has notified close contacts and asked them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested for the virus.
"Dismissing the school is a precautionary measure to prevent further COVID-19 spread within the school [and we continue] to work with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume," the health agency said.
On the advice of <a href="https://twitter.com/TOPublicHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOPublicHealth</a>, all students at Greenholme JMS are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Friday, October 15 to allow TPH additional time to investigate COVID-19 cases at the school. <br><br>All students will be moving to remote learning during this time. <a href="https://t.co/IsyzVN3GGb">https://t.co/IsyzVN3GGb</a>—@tdsb
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?