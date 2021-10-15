Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Etobicoke middle school closed after multiple COVID-19 cases detected

Toronto Public Health has directed that Greenholme Junior Middle School temporarily shut down in-person classes and activities after a COVID-19 outbreak was discovered at the Etobicoke school.

10 cases found at Greenholme Junior Middle School, students moving to online learning

CBC News ·
In-person learning has been suspended at this Etobicoke school after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Toronto Public Health has directed Greenholme Junior Middle School to temporarily shut down in-person classes and activities after a COVID-19 outbreak was discovered there.

In a series of tweets, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said the dismissal is effective today.

The public health agency has found 10 cases at the Etobicoke school, has notified close contacts and asked them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested for the virus.

"Dismissing the school is a precautionary measure to prevent further COVID-19 spread within the school [and we continue] to work with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume," the health agency said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now