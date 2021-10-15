Etobicoke middle school closed after multiple COVID-19 cases detected

Toronto Public Health has directed Greenholme Junior Middle School to temporarily shut down in-person classes and activities after a COVID-19 outbreak was discovered there.

In a series of tweets, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said the dismissal is effective today.

The public health agency has found 10 cases at the Etobicoke school, has notified close contacts and asked them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested for the virus.

"Dismissing the school is a precautionary measure to prevent further COVID-19 spread within the school [and we continue] to work with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume," the health agency said.