Does Ford's Greenbelt plan break ethics rules? Ontario's integrity commissioner asked to investigate

Ontario's integrity commissioner is being asked to investigate whether Premier Doug Ford's plan to open parts of the protected Greenbelt lands for development broke any ethics rules.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has filed the complaint and says Ontarians deserve transparency about the decision because it has the appearance of harming the environment for the benefit of private developers.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark announced earlier this month that he is proposing to remove land in 15 different areas from the Greenbelt — while adding more acres elsewhere — despite previous promises from Ford and Clark that they wouldn't do that.

Media reports have suggested that some prominent developers who are Progressive Conservative donors stand to benefit from the move.

Coalition slams plan to build housing in Ontario’s Greenbelt Duration 2:06 A coalition of 200 groups and individuals has penned a letter calling out the Ontario government for its plans to have tens of thousands of homes located in the province’s Greenbelt, a swath of protected green space and farmland.

Investigations by CBC Toronto, The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star and the Narwhal have found that some bought that land in the past few years despite Ford and Clark's public pronouncements it wouldn't be developed, with one purchase happening as recently as September.

Last week, the provincial NDP called on Ontario's auditor general to investigate how much property owners stand to benefit from the move.

Clark says as housing minister he often meets with developers and followed the process for posting his Greenbelt proposal to the environmental registry for a public comment period.

That public comment period remains open until Dec. 4.