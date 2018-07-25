Hundreds gather at Greektown vigil after fatal mass shooting

Just days after the Greektown shooting that took the lives of two people and injured 13 others, hundreds in the community gathered to honour all of the victims affected by the tragedy.

The neighbourhood is usually bustling with diners at its many restaurants and cafés, but Wednesday there was a sombre tone as the Danforth was filled with people remembering the lives of 10-year-old Julianna Kozis of Markham and 18-year-old Reese Fallon of Toronto.

Kozis was a synchronized swimmer who swam last season with the Markham Synchro Club as a 10 and under competitive athlete.

Earlier in the day, neighbours and friends said Kozis's father, Donny, was among the 13 others injured in the attack.

Fallon graduated from Malvern Collegiate Institute just last month and was set to attend Hamilton's McMaster University in the fall to study nursing.

In Wednesday's event, mourners gathered at the corner of Danforth and Bowden avenues for a candlelight procession along the Danforth to Ferrier Avenue.

Residents filled Greektown Wednesday evening to remember the lives of Julianna Kozis, 10, and Reese Fallon, 18, and the 13 others wounded in Sunday's shooting. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

They made their way to Alexander the Great Parkette, which is situated at the corner of Danforth and Logan avenues, for a short ceremony.

"We're starting the walk where the attack ended," said Howard Lichtman, a spokesman for the Danforth Business Improvement Association, which co-organized the walk.

Members of the Markham Synchro Club embrace at Wednesday's vigil. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC) Lichtman said he hopes the walk gives the community a chance to "reclaim" the neighbourhood after Sunday's attack.

"This walk is for those that were senselessly killed and injured, and it's a thank you to the first responders," he said.

Also remembered at Wednesday's vigil were the 13 others hurt in Sunday's shooting, including some that authorities say suffered "life-altering" injuries. Five patients remained in hospital as of Wednesday.

Of those attending were Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. Members of the Markham Synchro Club and emergency crews also paid their respects. City councillors Mary Fragedakis and Paula Fletcher, whose wards include parts of the Danforth neighbourhood, led the walk.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were among those at Wednesday's vigil. (CBC)

Before the vigil began, Reverend Sarah Miller said she hoped the incident did not "stigmatize those with mental health issues.

The Danforth was sombre Wednesday as mourners gathered to remember the lives of Julianna Kozis, 10, and Reese Fallon, 18. (CBC) "And we recognize that this doesn't represent the Muslim community or the practice of Islam," she said.

The vigil isn't the first in the days after the shooting. On Monday, Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Mayor Tory attended a church prayer service just metres away from where the shooting took place.

The neighbourhood has seen a number of memorials pop up in recent days, including a large piece of construction hoarding that had "Danforth Strong" spray painted in large letters.

Several members of Toronto Fire paid their respects at Wednesday's vigil. (CBC) At another just steps away, people gathered at a fountain to leave flowers, notes and candles as well as messages written in chalk.

At the parkette, a moment of silence was held to honour Kozis, Fallon and those who were injured. A rendition of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah brought some in the crowd to tears.

On Wednesday evening, the CN Tower was to be lit blue and white in support of the Greektown neighbourhood.