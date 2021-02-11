Greek charitable organization in Toronto looks to sell property as revenues drop due to pandemic

A charitable organization that promotes Greek culture in the Greater Toronto Area says it is looking at selling at least one of its four properties because its financial situation has become dire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greek Community of Toronto, which represents more than 150,000 Canadians of Hellenic descent in the GTA, says its overall revenues have dropped 90 per cent and its total debt is $4.5 million. By the end of 2021, it is on track to lose earnings of $2 million. It offers cultural, language and church services to the Greek community.

"We're facing reality," Nikona Georgakopoulos, the organization's first vice president and treasurer, told CBC Toronto.

"These are extremely tough decisions. Nobody on the board wanted to make these decisions, but unfortunately, it's better we make them now than somebody else making for you," he added.

"All of the fundraising events we were able to have in the past we can't do [any] more. Ninety per cent of our revenue is gone right off the bat."

Georgakopoulos said the organization's properties, which include churches, represent roughly 40 per cent of its income. The rest of its income comes from its Greek schools, cultural events and festivals.

Its income has largely disappeared because of provincial restrictions under lockdown that limit the number of people at religious services to 10, that have disallowed indoor organized public events and social gatherings, and that limit the number of people at outdoor public events and social gatherings to five in Toronto.

"Unfortunately, buildings have to be maintained," he said. "You have a whole building that's empty and you can't use it," Georgakopoulos said.

"I know the rules are there to protect people from the disease, but unfortunately, from a business perspective, you just can't make a go of it."

The charity normally runs 20 to 30 fundraising events a year, with one of its most prominent being A Taste of the Danforth. The organization has taken advantage of every federal and provincial government grant it can, but it is still not covering its expenses, he said. This year, it's unlikely to be able to raise funds because the pandemic is likely to continue, he added.

As for its Greek schools, it used to have about 1,000 students, but now it has about 100. That's been another financial blow, Georgakopoulos said.

"People are not happy at all as they shouldn't be ... But unfortunately, as directors, we have a responsibility to make sure the community continues going forward," he said.

Zoe-Marie Giagnoglou-Pateras, a community member, said the news is devastating. She is involved in the organization's cultural department and helps to run dance groups.

"It's like a little stab in your heart. It's almost like family because you look back and there's where we all went," she said. "Hopefully, we can rally and figure to keep what we have," she said.

"It's going to be heart-breaking. People have been married, baptized, buried their parents in a place. Yes, I know it's bricks and mortar and you can rebuild or buy another centre. But the history is tied into them and it's very gut-wrenching."

In a news release on Monday, the organization said its board of directors has formed an independent advisory committee to explore how to solve its financial problems and it recommended the sale of at least one of the organization's properties. These include:

St. John's & Alexander the Great Cultural Centre (1385 Warden Ave.).

St. Demetrios & Polymenakion Cultural Centre (30 Thorncliffe Park Dr.).

St. Irene's Church (66 Gough Ave (795 Carlaw Ave.).

Virgin Mary's Cathedral (136 Sorauren Ave.).

The committee issued a request for proposals and received three from brokerages: CBRE, Colliers International and Cushman & Wakefield. After a review, it selected Cushman & Wakefield to list the properties and the brokerage has begun soliciting offers on the four properties.

"According to our constitution, as board of directors, we have a moral and legal obligation to preserve and promote the Greek Community of Toronto. We have weathered many storms in the past and thrived despite them.," the release said.

"This current situation is unlike anything we have experienced in the past. Eventually, all final decisions will be approved by you," it continued.

"It is troubling and very saddening to be in a position that forces us to contemplate selling one of our most treasured assets, but the alternative is considerably worse. We hope you agree and are willing to see this through with us. The very survival of the Greek Community of Toronto hangs in the balance."