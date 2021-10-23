Grandson charged with 2nd degree murder in Whitby disappearances

A 30-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after his mom and grandmother went missing in Whitby earlier this month.

Ava Burton, 58, and her mother Tatilda Noble, 85, were found to be missing from a home in Whitby on Oct. 14. Durham police were called to check on the wellbeing of two people at a home on Scepter Place.

At the time, police said that a family member was concerned for the pair's wellbeing, and when officers arrived, they found items that were "suspicious in nature."

On Saturday, Durham Regional Police Service announced they had charged the grandson of Noble and the son of Burton in the killings.

Police have not found Noble or Burton, but said in a news release: "It is presumed that they are deceased."

Police are still investigating and looking for clues that might lead them to the women's remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police's major crime branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411.