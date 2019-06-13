Female victim shot in head in North York

A female victim was shot in the head in the Jane and Finch area late Wednesday, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:15 p.m. near the corner of Grandravine and Futura drives.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover, according to police. They could not say how old she is.

No information about the circumstances of the shooting or suspects was available early Thursday.

Police have cleared the scene.