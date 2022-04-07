Grandmother dies as fire marshal confirms no working smoke alarms in Brampton blaze

A sixth family member has died in the wake of a tragic fatal fire in Brampton, Ont. last week.

Bonnie O'Dea, mother of Raven Alisha Ali-O'Dea, 29, and grandmother to Layla, Jayden, and Alia Ali-O'Dea, died on Wednesday. Raven, her husband Nazir, and their three children died after their home was engulfed in flames on March 28.

The funeral for the family was held last Saturday, as O'Dea was in critical condition in the hospital.

Two family members confirmed to CBC News that she had died Wednesday. The family has said they are in a deep state of mourning and chose not to comment further.

The Office of the Fire Marshal also confirmed that a sixth person had died.

"Our thoughts are with the family and community during this difficult time," spokesperson Sean Driscoll said in a statement. "We can also confirm that no working smoke alarms were present in the home at the time of the fire. The investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment at this time."

On the day of the fire, O'Dea, who lived in the home, was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Peel police told CBC News it was "unable to share anything further at this time."