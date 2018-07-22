Anti-Semitic graffiti in North York is 'cowardly and horrific,' Jewish group says

Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled across the forehead of a Holocaust survivor featured on a lawn sign in North York is "cowardly and horrific," a national Jewish organization claims.

The word, "achtung" appeared spray-painted on a sign promoting Holocaust education outside Beth Jacob Synagogue, near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West, on Saturday, UJA Federation of Greater Toronto said in a statement.

Achtung means warning or alert in German. It was used by Nazi soldiers during the Second World War at Holocaust camps.

"We were deeply disturbed to learn of this incident," Sara Lefton, vice-president of philanthropy for the UJA Federation, said in a statement Sunday.

This type of hatred has no place in Toronto. - Mayor John Tory

The hateful message was found on Tisha B'Av, a Jewish day of mourning that commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem. The day is auspicious among religious Jews, as it is considered the saddest in the Jewish calendar.

But Toronto police aren't investigating the incident as a hate crime. Instead, they're treating it as suspicious.

Spokesperson Gary Long says it's "not a hate crime by definition" because officers have no indication the word was directed at a particular group of people.

Meanwhile, Lefton maintained that the vandalism unfairly targeted Jews and sought to undermine their education efforts.

"Every hate crime reminds us that we must strengthen our efforts to educate the next generation about the dangers of intolerance and hate," she said in a statement, noting the incident has reaffirmed the UJA Federation's commitment to Holocaust education.

Jewish community is 'resilient': CIJA

Other Jewish groups spoke out in solidarity with the UJA Federation.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said it was appalled a city as "diverse and welcoming" as Toronto experiences these events, noting that the Jewish community is "resilient" and will continue to work to stamp out hatred.

We know that across the GTA and Canada, the Jewish community is the most frequently targeted minority. That’s why it is so important for all of us to condemn this hatred when we see it in our communities. —@TorontosMayor

Mayor John Tory also condemned the incident on Sunday, calling it "unacceptable."

"This type of hatred has no place in Toronto," Tory said in a statement, adding police will work hard to find the culprit.

The sign has since been removed.