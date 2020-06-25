Ontario education minister set to reveal new Grade 9 math curriculum

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will make an announcement at 12 p.m. ET on revisions to the Grade 9 math curriculum.

CBC News will carry the news conference live above.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to announce details Wednesday of the province's revised Grade 9 math curriculum.

An advisory from the government says that Lecce will hold a virtual news conference at 12 p.m. ET

Just ahead of Lecce's announcement, ministry officials are set to provide media with a briefing on the new curriculum.

In July 2020, the province said it would end the controversial practice of academic streaming, starting with math for new high school students.

Streaming — in which students must choose to pursue either an "academic" or "applied" track when they begin high school — has been shown to disproportionately affect Black and low-income students when it comes to graduation rates and the chance of going to a post-secondary institution.

At the time, Lecce called it a "systemic, racist, discriminatory practice." Some educators and advocacy groups have long called for streaming to be ended.

Ontario is the only province in Canada where it is still common in public schools, though some boards, such as the Toronto District School Board, had already begun to phase it out when the initial announcement was made.

The Ministry of Education has previously said the "modernized" curriculum would focus on job and life skills for students.