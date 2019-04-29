Gotchies for your garden? How soiling your undies can determine the health of your soil

A new soil conservation campaign is underway in communities north of Toronto and the local conservation authority wants you to "soil your undies."

Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority and the Soil Conservation Council of Canada both say burying your underwear for two months can help determine soil health.

"You plant the underwear into the top six inches of soil where you have all of the microbial activity taking place," restoration technician Pete Shuttleworth said in an interview with CBC Radio's Ontario Morning.

"After eight weeks, or so, when you dig it up, the underwear should be completely degraded. There should be nothing left but the elastic waistband."

If the fibres of the underwear have vanished, Shuttleworth explained, it signals there's good biological activity going on and that you have healthy soil.

If a lot of fabric remains, however, he says, it means your soil could use some help. This trick is particularly important for farmers, he added, because their ability to increase crop yields depends on the health of the soil in their fields.

But if you discover your soil is not as healthy as you thought — be it in your home garden or a large field — there are remedies.

"The addition of fertilizer, trying to boost that biological activity, [and] adding compost is great," Shuttleworth said.

"On larger fields we're trying to get farmers to get nutrient management plans and testing done by accredited laboratories."

The "soil your undies​" challenge has been around for years, but this is the first time the test is being promoted in the Lake Simcoe Region watershed.

The goal is to help farmers, but anyone interested in understanding their soil health can participate.

"The only real factor is that is has to be 100 per cent cotton, other than that, big or small, it doesn't really matter."