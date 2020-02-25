Gosford highrise fire started accidentally by space heater, fire marshal says

A fire that devastated a residential North York building last year began accidentally, Ontario's fire marshal said Tuesday, but the office warns the deadly blaze holds lessons for highrise residents throughout the city.

The fire tore through 235 Gosford Blvd on Nov. 15, killing one person and injuring six others. It also forced some 700 people from their homes for various periods of time.

In a brief report, the Fire Marshal's Office (OFM) said the blaze was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible items inside an eighth-floor apartment.

Residents ignored an initial fire alarm because they thought it was a false alarm, the report added.

When the occupants eventually discovered the blaze, they tried to put it out themselves instead of leaving and calling 911, the report said. It wasn't until a smoke alarm in the floor's common area went off that firefighters were called to the scene.

When crews got to the building, the unit was fully engulfed and firefighters weren't able to enter the apartment and try to rescue the person who was killed, the report said.

Most of the building's residents have since moved back into their homes. In December, however, city engineers said 12 badly damaged units would require further repairs.

The investigation is now concluded. The tragic incident offers an opportunity to remind highrise residents about basic fire safety, the OFM said.

"Learn about the fire safety features in your building and the emergency procedures outlined in the building's fire safety plan. This includes knowing the locations of exit stairs from your floor in case the nearest one is blocked and evacuating if you hear a smoke alarm," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg in a statement added to the report.

Here are some steps to protect yourself and your family in the case of a fire: