Residents displaced by deadly fire say landlord is shirking duties

A group of tenants who were forced from their homes when a fire ripped through a 15-storey apartment building on Gosford Boulevard last month say they are being ignored by the building's property management company.

Residents held a news conference with lawyers retained on their behalf on Tuesday. They say the landlord, Ronkay Management Inc., isn't communicating with tenants and isn't giving the support it is required to provide.

"These guys, they're not supporting us or getting back to us at all. I don't know what to do anymore," said tenant Jim Laferriere.

"We survived the fire but I don't know if I'm going to survive this nonsense."

The property management company did not respond to a request for comment.

It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since a five-alarm fire killed one person, injured six others, and displaced around 700 residents at the building located near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West.

Darryl Singer, lawyer at Diamond and Diamond, told reporters the building at 235 Gosford Blvd. houses some of the most vulnerable members of the community, including new immigrants, elderly people, and people on social assistance.

"Many are families with young children," he said.

Tenant Jim Laferriere says he doesn't have anywhere stable to live. (Michael Aitkins/CBC)

Singer said residents are asking the landlord to ensure that all displaced residents are housed in alternate accommodations until the building is habitable, that all tenants immediately receive what he says is a promised cheque to help them make the transition to new accommodations, and that some assistance is provided to get kids to school or daycare from new accommodations.

Singer said lawyers are debating legal action to ensure these things happen either in court or at the landlord-tenant board, but it will depend on the management company's response to their requests.

Lawyer Caryma Sa'd told reporters most of the tenants from the building who have been displaced do not have the resources to locate and pay for new accommodations, especially in the current rental market.

"There is a legal obligation here to keep the building habitable," she said.

The property management company has previously said that management can't determine when the building will be ready for full or partial re-occupancy due to the extent of the structural damage.

Gavin Crouse, who has lived in the building for the last two years, says there has been a massive lack of communication between tenants and the landlord.

"At a bare minimum, we'd like answers," he said.

Now, displaced tenants are left wondering where they will live during the holiday season, he said.

"We feel ignored, helpless and scared."