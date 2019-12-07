Tenants demand answers from landlord in wake of fatal North York fire

Tenants displaced by a massive fire last month rallied in the cold on Saturday to demand better communication from their landlord about when they can return to their homes.

The fire at 235 Gosford Blvd., near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West, killed one person, injured six others and displaced about 700 residents.

Dozens gathered outside the damaged building to call for answers to their questions. Holding placards, they called on Ronkay Management Inc., the building's property management company, to develop a plan.

"Tenants don't know what's going on," Gavin Krause, a tenant, said in a news release. "A lot of tenants are being denied their transition payments or struggling to find a place to live. It's not fair. We need to know what's going on."

According to the Toronto chapter of the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), which is helping the tenants, families are frustrated because they do not know if they will have a place to live next month or when they will be able to return.

The fire on Nov. 15 tore through six floors of the building. The person who died was found on the balcony of unit 808, the unit where the fire originated.

Tenants have been allowed to return to the building only to retrieve belongings.

Dozens of tenants gathered in the cold on Saturday to demand that their landlord, Ronkay Management Inc., communicate better about when they will be able to return home following a fatal fire last month. (Taylor Simmons/CBC)