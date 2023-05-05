Fans will be able pay their last respects to late Canadian folk music icon Gordon Lightfoot at a public visitation in his hometown this weekend, while a book of condolences will also be available to sign in Toronto.

The public visitation is scheduled to be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church in Orillia. It will be preceded by a private funeral for Lightfoot, who died of natural causes Monday at the age of 84.

The book of condolences will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Massey Hall, a venue that Lightfoot played often throughout his six-decade career in music.

An obituary notice published earlier this week said Lightfoot is survived by his wife Kim Lightfoot, children Fred, Ingrid, Eric, Galen, Miles and Meredith, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"One of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of his generation, Gordon is remembered for a decades long career that saw him achieve international renown," the notice said.

"A national treasure, his songs have become part of the Canadian cultural fabric, earning him legions of fans at home and around the globe."

Lightfoot was hailed as Canada's folk troubadour for his soulful music and stirring lyrics. In songs such as The Canadian Railroad Trilogy and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, he explored the country's history, geography and culture.

He was born in Orillia but the singer-songwriter's musical roots and loyalties were deeply tied to Toronto, particularly the folk music scene in Yorkville.