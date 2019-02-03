Warmth, food and football: Toronto homeless shelter hosts 3rd annual Super Bowl party

For many of the men attending Sunday night's Super Bowl party at the Good Shepherd Centre in Toronto's Corktown, football isn't the main event.

"The food is one of the big attractions," explains Brother Tom Liss, Good Shepherd's director of shelter and hospitality services.

This is the event's third year at the Good Shepherd. Covenant House, a youth shelter in the city, also hosts a party in tandem. In past years Pizza Pizza has provided the food, but this year Rabba Fine Foods stepped in and served the spread (yes, they had chicken wings) along with a 55-inch TV and sound system.

"I think everybody deserves a chance to be social and forget their troubles for a little while," said Rick Rabba, president of Rabba Fine Foods. "I think that's why we watch the Super Bowl. Just to have fun right? Everybody deserves that."

Relief after 'a week of miserable cold'

Liss added that any excuse to deviate from the routine is a welcome relief especially after "a week of miserable cold."

According to Liss, the shelter runs at almost 100 per cent capacity all year round. Sunday was no exception, with all 95 beds occupied for the night. In fact Liss remembers just three evenings where the shelter had one free bed this month.

Brother Tom Liss is the Good Shepherd's director of shelter and hospitality services. He said the Super Bowl party is a welcome relief after “a week of miserable cold.” (CBC)

Vincent Cripps is spending his second night at the Good Shepherd. The CFL fan isn't watching the game too closely, and mostly appreciates the party because "it's better than being on the street."

However, Cripps admits he is begrudgingly rooting for the New England Patriots.

"He is the best quarterback in the league," Cripps rolls his eyes at the thought of Tom Brady, not even being able to bring himself to say the polarizing superstar's name.

Tonight is the first time Richard Ziraba has ever heard of the Patriots or Rams, let alone Tom Brady. The Ugandan refugee has been in Toronto for two months.

A small group of men watch the Super Bowl on Sunday night at Good Shepherd Centre in Toronto. (CBC)

"This is my first time to watch — what do you call it?" he laughs.

He said that the shelter, and Sunday's get-together, has given him something he's rarely experienced.

"They showed me love. Back in my country, I couldn't feel it. But here, at least they give you hope that sooner or later, things are going to be okay."