Good morning? Snow, freezing rain and rain are all in today's forecast

It's been a weird winter in the GTA, and today will be no exception.

More freezing rain is likely on the way Wednesday, which could make for a slippery afternoon commute, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency says a low pressure system moving north from the southern Great Plains will settle in over the Great Lakes, including over Toronto and most of southern Ontario, around noon. The front should also bring wind gusts of up to 50 km/h for a brief period.

Light snow set to start falling around then is forecast to become a mix of snow and ice pellets by 4 p.m., as temperatures slowly climb throughout the day. Those conditions will persist throughout the evening rush hour.

The mercury will eventually climb above 0 C by about 8 p.m., Environment Canada says, turning the slushy mix of snow and ice to freezing rain for a few hours. Then it will turn to rain that looks set to fall throughout the early morning hours on Thursday.

Warmer temperatures are expected to stick around throughout the weekend, with daily highs just above O C, though overnight lows will still dip below freezing, meaning all of the moisture expected to hit the GTA on Wednesday and Thursday night could turn to ice on any untreated surfaces.

Environment Canada says a special weather statement in effect this morning could be upgraded to warnings as the picture of tonight's weather comes into focus.

Today's high is forecast to –1 C, though it will feel closer to –8, before things start to warm up tonight.