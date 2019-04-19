Little Italy Good Friday procession is an annual tradition for local families

One of Toronto's oldest Good Friday procession took place in Little Italy today as the community watched the re-enactment of what Christians believe to be Jesus's last moments.

The annual St. Francis of Assisi Church procession is part of Holy Week in celebration of Easter. The three-hour event started at 3 p.m. on Friday and was comprised of around 6,000 participants, 10 floats and three bands.

"Part of it is just this devotion to come and be a part of it, but it's also just celebrating as a community, as a Christian community," said Laura Nigro, who has been attending the procession since she was a young girl.

"I was in the procession with my nonna and my sister and now that I'm a little bit older, I'm watching it and helping out in other ways. So, it's quite nice to be part of."

For many, the event is a chance to connect with the community. The religious procession brings out hundreds every year who reenact the stations of the cross, symbolizing what Christians believe to be the path Jesus took before he was crucified.

Stefania Matarazzo, right, and her mother, Elvira Matarazzo attend the procession every year together. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Stefania Matarazzo, who was there with her mother, said rain or shine, sick or healthy, she always attends this event.

"It's part of our culture, our religion and it's a tradition for us to come every year. And it's really nice to feel a sense of community that brings us here today," she said.

The mile-long march has been around for decades and, for Sandra Centofante, the event is a long-standing tradition in her family dating back generations.

"This has been a family tradition," she said.

Centofante's whole family joined their 94-year-old grandmother to watch the procession.

"Our grandmother lives here on Dundas and for the last 50 years I've been watching the procession. Every single year we get together on Good Friday."