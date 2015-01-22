It's tee time in Toronto.

The city's five golf courses officially opened Thursday morning. Golfers can now dust off those clubs, grab their visors, and head to one of these courses:

Dentonia Park.

Park. Don Valley.

Humber Valley.

Valley. Scarlett Woods.

Woods. Tam O'Shanter.

These grounds will remain open seven days a week until mid-November.

The city says the five courses, which are all TTC-accessible, offer reduced rates for seniors, juniors, early evening, or "family night" golfers.

Each course also offers memberships, as well as private, semi-private and group lessons.

Some courses also offer leagues for women, as well as "FlingGolf," which combines elements of golf and lacrosse for a faster-paced game.