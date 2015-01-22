Toronto golf courses open for the season
Toronto's five golf courses, Dentonia Park, Don Valley, Humber Valley, Scarlett Woods and Tam O'Shanter, all opened Thursday morning.
The city's five courses will be open 7 days a week until mid-November
It's tee time in Toronto.
The city's five golf courses officially opened Thursday morning. Golfers can now dust off those clubs, grab their visors, and head to one of these courses:
- Dentonia Park.
- Don Valley.
- Humber Valley.
- Scarlett Woods.
- Tam O'Shanter.
These grounds will remain open seven days a week until mid-November.
The city says the five courses, which are all TTC-accessible, offer reduced rates for seniors, juniors, early evening, or "family night" golfers.
Each course also offers memberships, as well as private, semi-private and group lessons.
Some courses also offer leagues for women, as well as "FlingGolf," which combines elements of golf and lacrosse for a faster-paced game.
