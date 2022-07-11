Police searching for man after golf cart goes into pond

Emergency crews are searching a pond at a golf club in Richmond Hill after a golf cart was driven into the water Monday, York Regional Police say.

Police were called just after noon, with initial reports of a person who had driven the cart into a pond at DiamondBack Golf Club.

Investigators say the person driving did not emerge from the water, and believe he was trapped in the cart.

Emergency crews are searching the pond, and the marine unit has also been called in, police say.