Toronto club to lose liquor licence after allegedly hosting secret indoor party amid COVID-19

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it plans to revoke the liquor licence of a Toronto club accused of hosting a secret indoor party attended by more than 100 people.

The AGCO says it has suspended Goldie's licence while it begins the revocation process.

It says the move is related to "serious violations related to public safety."

Earlier this week, police alleged that between 125 and 150 patrons were allowed to enter the club on June 26 for a party where no social distancing regulations were enforced.

Police said the owner, manager and corporation will be charged with failure to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

Investigators noted the establishment doesn't have outdoor seating or a patio of any sort.

Bars and restaurants are currently only allowed to serve customers in outdoor settings in an effort to curb the spread of

COVID-19.

A statement to CBC News from Goldie Management on Thursday said the club is "actively cooperating to the fullest extent with authorities on an ongoing investigation."

"It is important for us to support and assist them in their efforts. We are also conducting our own internal investigation to understand what took place on June 26, 2020 at our establishment and, where necessary, will be holding people accountable for their actions... We do not condone any events that flout the law and stand behind the city's efforts to keep our communities safe."