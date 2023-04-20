Police investigate gold heist at Toronto's Pearson Airport, RCMP say

Police are investigating a gold heist at Toronto's Pearson Airport, Ontario RCMP say.

The RCMP confirmed the investigation in an email to CBC Toronto on Thursday, but declined to answer any questions, directing all queries to Peel Regional Police.

Peel police, for their part, have not yet responded to questions about how much gold was stolen, how it was taken from the airport, how the theft was discovered and whether officers have arrested anyone in connection to the heist.

More details are expected this evening. Peel police say they will hold a news conference at 6:30 p.m. "regarding a theft from Pearson International Airport."