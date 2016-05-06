Going to a Raptors or Jays game this week? Here's why you should take public transit

If you're planning to go to a game in the city, take public transit or carpool.

That's the advice from Toronto Police as the Blue Jays get set to take on the Minnesota Twins and the Raptors prepare to take the court against Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

The Jays play the Twins at the Rogers Centre Tuesday starting at 7:07 p.m. The Raptors meanwhile take on the 76ers in Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoff series at Scotiabank Arena starting at 8 p.m. as Jurassic Park hosts a tailgate party. Although the series switches to Philadelphia on Thursday for Game 6, Jurassic Park will still be open that night so fans can watch the game on the big screen.

A number of road closures and restrictions will be in place ahead of and during the games. Here's what to watch for.

Closures in the area around Scotiabank Arena starting at 4 p.m. until the end of both games.

Closures around the Rogers Centre starting at 5 p.m. until the end of both games.

York Street closed between Lakeshore Boulevard and Front Street.

Bremner Boulevard closed east of Grant Trunk

Other restrictions that have been in place in the area during recent games will also continue to be in effect, police say

Expect also to see an increased police presence along with possible private security personnel, police say.

Condominiums and businesses in the area have been given security passes allowing them to access their buildings during the closures.