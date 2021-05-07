Someone stole a baby goat from Toronto's Riverdale farm

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in order to find a missing goat.

According to police, Juniper the three-month-old goat was stolen during a break and enter at the Riverdale Farm in Toronto.

Police say the suspects entered a pen within the farm between 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, taking the Nubian goat with them when they left.

"Riverdale Farm staff are understandably upset and are extremely concerned about Juniper who, they say, would not leave the pen without her mother and would have likely cried out during the incident," Detective Constable Graham Ellis from 51 Division's Major Crime Unit said in a news release.

While Riverdale Farm has remained closed to the public as part of the province's shutdown to control the spread of COVID-19, staff have continued to care for the animals, the city said in a statement.

Juniper is described as weighing 30 pounds, with black and silver fur, brown legs and white ears.

Juniper has an identical twin named Justine, who, along with their mother Fuschia, remained unharmed in their pen, the city said. At Juniper's young age, goat kids are reliant on their mothers for milk and it is uncommon for them to stray.

Staff are worried about Juniper and hope she will be returned safely to the farm.

"We'd urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact us immediately so we can find her and safely return her to the farm," Ellis said.