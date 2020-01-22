Discount for GO Transit, TTC riders ends March 31 after province pulls funding
Ford government announced last year it would not fund program
Ontario's regional transit agency says a subsidy that provides discounted fares for riders using GO Transit and Toronto's transit system in the same trip will ends March 31.
Metrolinx says funding for the program was reached under a three-year deal with the province, but Premier Doug Ford's government said last year it would not be renewed.
The agency — which runs GO trains and buses through the Greater Toronto and Hamilton region — says it hoped to work with the Toronto Transit Commission to sustain the program but no agreement has been reached.
The program was launched by the previous Liberal government in 2017 and offers riders using both systems a $1.50 discount for a single trip when using a Presto fare card.
The province paid $18.4 million a year to offset the cost of the discount for both transit agencies, but the Progressive Conservatives have said the funding was designed to be temporary.
The program, called Discounted Double Fare, proved popular, with the discount exceeding its budget by $2.6 million in 2018-2019 and an estimated $6.7 million in 2019-2020.
