GO Transit workers ratify deal reached between their union and Metrolinx

GO Transit bus operators and other employees have ratified a deal reached between the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 — which represents them — and Metrolinx, the union said Friday.

The deal was hammered out last weekend, ending a four-day strike that saw GO buses being withdrawn from service.

In a vote that concluded on Thursday night, the union's membership passed the deal by 77 per cent, the union said in a news release. The agreement addresses safety concerns and contracting out issues.

"Our members proved that they were willing to go to the mat to protect good union jobs for themselves and future generations of GO Transit workers," Local 1587 president Rob Cormier said in the release.

More than 2,200 striking workers, including station attendants, bus operators, maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals, walked off the job on Nov. 6 after months of talks.