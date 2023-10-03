GO Transit trains not running due to signal problems

GO Transit trains are stopped and holding at their stations due to a network system failure, the transit agency says.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, GO Transit said the problem is tied to a network-wide CN system failure that is affecting all rail corridors.

"Trains will continue to hold at the nearest stations," the post reads.

"Our teams are work with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely. We will provide an update when more information becomes available."

There is currently no estimated time for when operations will resume.