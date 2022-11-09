Striking GO Transit workers call for immediate return to negotiations with Metrolinx

The union representing striking GO Transit workers accused their employer of "delay tactics" Wednesday while calling for an immediate return to the bargaining table as the job action stretched into a third day.

The strike began Monday and has shut down regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, causing headaches for thousands of commuters.

The Amalgamated Transit Union said Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, had reached out with an offer for the two sides to meet on Friday to work on a contract for the 2,200 striking workers, including bus drivers, station attendants and fare inspectors.

But the ATU Canada president said the union is ready to meet on a moment's notice and called for Metrolinx to return to talks sooner.

"We can't understand why they're delaying the return to the table," said John Di Nino at a news conference Wednesday.

"The casualties of that delay are the riders that move across this province everyday."

The two sides failed to work out a deal in last-minute weekend negotiations before the strike began.

The union has accused Metrolinx of failing to table a written offer addressing key issues, including commitments to prevent contracting out workers to outside companies, to hire more full-time employees, and to end the practice of half-time pay for bus drivers who are on mid-shift station layovers.

Metrolinx, a provincial government agency, said it did not have enough time to prepare a response to new issues the union raised before the strike began.

It said Tuesday that it was pleased the union was returning to negotiations Friday and remained hopeful an agreement could be reached.

The Amalgamated Transit Union also called Wednesday for Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney to intervene and direct the transit agency back to the table.

At an unrelated press conference, Mulroney said the government would "support Metrolinx as they continue to work to get a good deal with the ATU."

Metrolinx said GO trains continue to run as usual and stations remain open during the strike.