Halloween GO Transit strike averted as new deal heads to workers: Metrolinx memo

Metrolinx management says it has averted the chance of an Oct. 31 strike that would have affected train and bus service by presenting a tentative deal to GO Transit's unionized workforce.

CBC Toronto has obtained a copy of an internal memo from Metrolinx's chief operating officer Martin Gallagher, sent to employees on Wednesday, stating that the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 is presenting a new offer to its some 2,200 members.

Gallagher said the tentative deal will go before workers next week.

As a result, "We have confirmed that a strike will not occur on October 31," the memo reads.

"This is a positive development and good news for our ATU employees and our customers. Trains and buses will continue to operate as scheduled."

ATU 1587 and Metrolinx began contract talks in April. The current collective bargaining agreement for the workers expired on June 1.

The union received a "no board report" from the Ontario government last month, which put its members in a legal strike position as of Oct. 1.