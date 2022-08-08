GO Transit workers vote in favour of strike if no deal is reached: union
Union says members have been working under expired contract since June 1
The union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals says its members have voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike if necessary.
In a release issued early Monday, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 accused provincial Crown agency Metrolinx of refusing to negotiate on critical issues, including job security, wages and improved work-life balance.
President Rob Cormier said the turnout for the strike vote is the largest in the Local's history.
He accused Metrolinx of stonewalling negotiations since they began in April.
The ATU said its members have been working under an expired contract since June 1.
No date has been released for a potential strike.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?