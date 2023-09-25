Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Ontario proposes new way of funding GO Transit stations, spurring nearby development

Ontario's minister of infrastructure is proposing a new way of funding GO Transit stations that she says will both increase transit service and housing nearby.

Legislation introduced Monday would let municipalities fund design, construction of new stations

The Canadian Press ·
A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station, Friday, August 26, 2022.
Municipalities applying for the Station Contribution Fee would need to show a reduction in development costs to help offset the fee for developers, such as reduced parking requirements or faster approvals, the Ontario government says. (Tara Walton/The Canadian Press)

Ontario's minister of infrastructure is proposing a new way of funding GO Transit stations that she says will both increase transit service and housing nearby.

Kinga Surma says legislation she introduced today would let municipalities fund the design and construction of new GO stations.

Municipalities could then recover the costs over time by levying a Station Contribution Fee on development that gets built around the station.

The fee would be a voluntary tool for municipalities and they would apply to the province to use it.

The government says they would need to show a reduction in development costs to help offset the fee for developers, such as reduced parking requirements or faster approvals.

The legislation would also allow the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) to enter into cross-boundary service agreements with neighbouring transit agencies.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now