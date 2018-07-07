GO Transit reporting delays of up to 80 minutes on Lakeshore East line

GO Train passengers on the Lakeshore East line should expect delays on Saturday from Union Station to Oshawa GO station in both directions due to earlier signal problems.

Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the signal problems stemmed from a power outage in the Guildwood area that began at about 8 a.m.

The signal problems have been fixed, GO Transit said in a tweet, but there are residual delays.

GO Transit said there could be delays of up to 80 minutes on some trips.

Good news. Power is on. Signals are back up <a href="https://twitter.com/GOtransitLE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GOtransitLE</a> & train service resuming. Thx for your patience. <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/680NEWS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@680NEWS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NEWSTALK1010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NEWSTALK1010</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/starradiobox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@starradiobox</a> —@femwriter