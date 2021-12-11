GO Transit website offline following 'cyber vulnerability' risk

Metrolinx took the GO Transit website offline on Friday night as a protective measure against a cyber threat.

The decision to take down the site was made at 9 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution," said Metrolinx in a statement .

"We're working to bring it back online as soon as possible," the statement says.

According to Metrolinx, the Canadian government sounded the alarm "about an ongoing cyber vulnerability regarding web-based services around the globe."

No information is shared about the vulnerability, but Metrolinx took down the website "until we learn more."

There is believed to be no risk to any "customer, personal and financial data."

People can still purchase tickets at tickets.gotransit.com, and customer service is available at (416) 869-3200.