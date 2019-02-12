Skip to Main Content
GO bus lands in a farmer's field after losing control on Hwy. 407

No injuries reported but passengers had to wait just under an hour to be picked up

The GO Transit bus travelling westbound on Hwy. 407 slid off the road and landed in a farmer's field. (Andrew Collins)

A busload of passengers got a scare Tuesday evening when a GO Transit bus slid off the road and landed in a farmer's field just before 6 p.m. in Mississauga, according to Metrolinx. 

However, no injuries were reported.

The bus was travelling on Hwy. 407 westbound near Derry Road when the driver lost control. 

Due to weather conditions, the bus will have stay on the farmer's field until at least tomorrow morning. (Andrew Collins)

Passengers had to wait just under an hour before they were transferred to a new bus. 

"Unfortunately, because of the weather conditions, that bus will have to stay where it is tonight," said Amanda Ferguson, a spokesperson for Metrolinx. She said they hope to remove the bus by tomorrow morning. 

There's no word on what caused the bus to leave the road, although OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt described conditions as "slushy" in the wake of the winter storm that swept through the Greater Toronto Area Tuesday.

