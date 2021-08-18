GO Transit bus hits pedestrian in North York, man in his 70s critically injured
Man rushed to a trauma centre after collision at Yonge Street, Finch Avenue
A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a GO Transit bus in North York on Wednesday, police and paramedics say.
The collision happened at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the intersection at 2:45 p.m.
Toronto police said the intersection is now closed as officers from its traffic services department investigate. Police said the man was a pedestrian when he was hit, but have released no details about how the collision occurred.
Const. Edward Parks, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre. He said he didn't know if the man was in a crosswalk when struck by the bus or if the bus was speeding.
Dave Viljakainen, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, confirmed the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
GO Transit staff are now on the scene and are co-operating with the investigation, according to Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, the provincial transportation agency.
"Our thoughts are with the injured pedestrian," Aikens said in a tweet.