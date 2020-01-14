Service disrupted on Barrie line after person fatally struck by GO train near Newmarket

GO Transit says service is disrupted on its Barrie line after a person was fatally struck by a GO train south of its Newmarket station on Tuesday evening.

"There will be delays and possible cancellations," GO Transit says in a message in red on its Service Updates page.

The person was struck on the Barrie line shortly before 5 p.m., according to Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn.

York Regional Police and GO Transit officials are investigating.

A GO train is holding south of the Newmarket station and another train is holding at the Aurora station, Llewellyn said. Service to Barrie is suspended at Union Station.

York Regional Transit (YRT) will operate from Aurora GO to Newmarket GO to East Gwillimbury GO. YRT is adding five buses to its routes to transport stranded passengers.

Passengers urged to be patient

Llewellyn could not say when service will be restored. Passengers are urged to be patient, he added.

GO Transit says on its website: "Trains will not be able to proceed north of Aurora. There will be limited bus service from Aurora to stations further north."

Commuters are urged to consider taking alternate routes.

Passengers may use their GO ticket or Presto card on the TTC at a staffed entrance at Downsview and York University during the disruption, GO Transit says.

Anne Marie Aikins, another spokesperson for Metrolinx, expressed condolences to the family of the person killed.

"Thoughts are with their loved ones and our crew, customers and the first responders," she said.

Thanks to our amazing transit partners <a href="https://twitter.com/YRTViva?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YRTViva</a> for helping get some of our affected customers to their destinations this evening. A difficult night for everyone involved, we always appreciate the support. <a href="https://t.co/5xIPOwQsg0">https://t.co/5xIPOwQsg0</a> —@Mattrolinx