GO Transit riders told to expect delays and cancellations after collision near Port Credit

Commuters are being advised to expect "delays and cancellations" on the Lakeshore West line after a train struck a vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Alexandra Avenue and Fourth Street at 12:46 p.m., Peel police tweeted. The lone occupant of the vehicle, the male driver, was out walking around but was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trains on the Lakeshore line were stopped in both directions, police tweeted. The service updates page of the GO Transit website advised customers to expect delayed and cancelled trains through the afternoon commute as a result of the collision, which occurred just east of Port Credit station.