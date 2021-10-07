GO trains and UP Express won't require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, Metrolinx says

A Toronto-area transit company says it does not plan to require passengers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they ride.

Metrolinx says it would be difficult to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for travellers on GO Transit and Union Pearson Express trains for logistical reasons.

Spokesman James Wattie says customers board the company's trains and buses through hundreds of doors on its network that is connected to 14 different transit systems.

Metrolinx, which is owned by the government of Ontario, operates large fleets of trains and buses in the Toronto and Hamilton areas.

Wattie says the company was concerned some might think a proof of vaccination was required after the federal government announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for travellers on trains.

The federal government said Wednesday passengers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains should be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30.