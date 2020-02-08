Protesters block rail line near Dupont and Dufferin in support of Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents

A Toronto rally held in solidarity with Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C. on Saturday disrupted several freight and passenger train services.

The protest is being held at the Davenport Diamond, near Bartlett Avenue and Dupont Street, which is the intersection where CP Rail and GO train tracks meet.

CP Rail has suspended trains that travel along that route due to people walking on and around the tracks, Toronto police Const. Ed Parks told CBC Toronto.

GO trains along the Barrie line were also suspended as a precaution, but have since been deemed safe to move slowly through the area, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CBC News.

GO train customers who already paid their fare and were forced to reroute were able to show their ticket or presto card to a TTC worker at Union Station and take the subway to Sheppard West Station.

We've received permission to resume service on the Barrie <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOtrain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOtrain</a> line, starting with the Union Station 13:00 - Aurora GO 13:51 train and the Aurora GO 14:01 - Union Station 14:53 train. We appreciate your patience throughout this unexpected interruption. —@GOtransitBR

Via Rail trains cancelled

Meanwhile, Via Rail has cancelled all trains running between Toronto and Ottawa Saturday, as well as trains between Toronto and Montreal, following the third day of protests near Belleville, Ont.

Saturday's cancellations affect trains running in both directions.

UPDATE: Train service between Montreal & Toronto and between Ottawa & Toronto is canceled in both directions on Saturday, February 8. / MISE-A-JOUR: Le service de train entre Montréal et Toronto, ainsi qu’Ottawa et Toronto, est annulé dans les deux directions, samedi, 8 février. —@VIA_Rail

Rally held in support of pipeline opponents

Protesters say they're holding the "disruptive rally" in solidarity with members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk territory who are protesting the construction of a natural gas pipeline in We'tsuwet'en territory, B.C.

The $6-billion, 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline has been approved by the province, and 20 First Nations band councils signed agreements in support of it, including five of the six band councils in the Wet'suwet'en nation.

Protesters blocking a rail line near Bartlett Avenue and Dupont Street on Saturday. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

"Joining actions across Canada, supporters in Toronto are taking action to show that this invasion is unacceptable," organizers of the Toronto protest said in a news release.

Hundreds of people across B.C. also took to the streets on Saturday — one day after RCMP officers in Northern B.C. arrested 14 people at a fortified checkpoint blocking access for Coastal GasLink pipeline workers near Houston.

Toronto police talking with organizers

Toronto police say they're speaking with organizers of the rally to come to an understanding.

"We are going to continue to talk with organizers to try to resolve this," Parks told CBC Toronto.

Parks said the protest started with 19 people, but has since grown.

DEMONSTRATION: <br>Shanly St + Hallam St<br>- protest of pipeline being built<br>- several people walking on or near railroad tracks<br>- CP rail trains have stopped travel<br>- officers o/s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO273901?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO273901</a><br>^ep2 —@TPSOperations

Officers are currently on scene and will continue to assist in "resolving the issue," Parks said.