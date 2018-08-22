Skip to Main Content
GO Train service suspended on Lakeshore West line

GO Train service on the Lakeshore West line has been suspended Wednesday morning, causing significant delays for commuters and festival-goers heading to the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

Track closure expected to last 2 hours, GO Transit says

GO Train service on Lakeshore West has been suspended. The track closure is expected to last for two hours, the regional transit provider says. (Canadian Press )

All Westbound trains are being held at Union Station due to a police investigation, GO Transit says.

"Trains will not be able to move through the area until given permission," the transit agency said on its website.

Eastbound trains are still running from Aldershot Station to Long Branch Station. Commuters have the option of taking a shuttle bus from Long Branch Station to Union Station.

The track isn't expected to reopen for two hours after a person was fatally struck around 9:30 a.m. west of Exhibition Station, near Dowling Avenue in the city's Parkdale area. 

"There were no passengers on board," Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a tweet, noting they are working quickly due to the CNE. 

