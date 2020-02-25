Skip to Main Content
GO Train service suspended on Milton line due to safety incident
Toronto·Updated

GO train service has been suspended on the Milton line due to a "safety incident" east of Kipling GO station, GO Transit says. A grassroots collective says on Twitter it is staging a blockade in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and Tyendinaga Mohawks.

A view of Union Station after GO Train service was suspended on the Milton line due to a 'safety incident' east of Kipling station. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

GO has not said what is causing the incident, but a group announced on Twitter that it is the result of a blockade. 

Rising Tide Toronto, a grassroots collective, says a rail blockade is taking place behind the Lambton Arena, 4100 Dundas St. W, west of Jane St. The action is in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and Tyendinaga Mohawks.

"Given the way our trains operate through our network, this situation has the potential to disrupt customers throughout our entire system. Also, given the potential for system-wide delays, it is very likely Union Station will experience significant crowding during rush hour," GO Transit says on its Service Updates page.

"Safety is our top priority and central to everything we do. We're bringing in additional resources and are doing the absolute best we can given the situation. We know how inconvenient this is and we ask for everyone's patience."

Earlier on Tuesday, GO Train service was suspended on the Lakeshore East line from Union Station to Pickering. A safety incident near Guildwood station prompted that suspension, but GO Transit says on Twitter that the situation is now clear and Lakeshore East service is starting to resume.

"There will be residual delays as we begin to run trains again," GO Transit says.

A sign at Union Station says GO Train service has been suspended on the Milton line due to a 'major incident.' (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)
