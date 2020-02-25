GO Train service suspended on Milton line due to safety incident

GO train service has been suspended on the Milton line due to a "safety incident" east of Kipling GO station, GO Transit says.

GO has not said what is causing the incident, but a group announced on Twitter that it is the result of a blockade.

Fire burning at the rail blockade in response to the raid on Tyendinaga, currently blocking East West rail lines. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reconcilliationisdead?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reconcilliationisdead</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShutDownCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShutDownCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wetsuweten?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wetsuweten</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllEyesOnTyendinaga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllEyesOnTyendinaga</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WetsuwetenStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WetsuwetenStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllEyesOnWetsuweten?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllEyesOnWetsuweten</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoCGL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoCGL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WetsuwetenSolidarity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WetsuwetenSolidarity</a> <a href="https://t.co/4wx6VCbUKT">pic.twitter.com/4wx6VCbUKT</a> —@RisingTideTor

Rising Tide Toronto, a grassroots collective, says a rail blockade is taking place behind the Lambton Arena, 4100 Dundas St. W, west of Jane St. The action is in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and Tyendinaga Mohawks.

"Given the way our trains operate through our network, this situation has the potential to disrupt customers throughout our entire system. Also, given the potential for system-wide delays, it is very likely Union Station will experience significant crowding during rush hour," GO Transit says on its Service Updates page.

"Safety is our top priority and central to everything we do. We're bringing in additional resources and are doing the absolute best we can given the situation. We know how inconvenient this is and we ask for everyone's patience."

Earlier on Tuesday, GO Train service was suspended on the Lakeshore East line from Union Station to Pickering. A safety incident near Guildwood station prompted that suspension, but GO Transit says on Twitter that the situation is now clear and Lakeshore East service is starting to resume.

Commuter Update: Milton train service remains suspended, Lakeshore East service has resumed with delays. Lakeshore West is running with minimal delays between Union and Aldershot, with buses to Hamilton. All other lines are running with some delays. —@Metrolinx

"There will be residual delays as we begin to run trains again," GO Transit says.