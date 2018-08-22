Skip to Main Content
GO Train service resumed on Lakeshore West line

GO Train service resumed on Lakeshore West line

GO Train service on the Lakeshore West was suspended Wednesday morning, causing significant delays for commuters and festival-goers heading to the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

Track closed for several hours Wednesday after morning fatality

CBC News ·
GO Train service on the Lakeshore West line has resumed after a service suspension Wednesday. (Canadian Press )

GO Train service on the Lakeshore West line has resumed after a service suspension Wednesday morning caused significant delays for commuters and festival-goers heading to the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE). 

All Westbound trains were held at Union Station due to a police investigation, GO Transit says.

Eastbound trains were still running from Aldershot Station to Long Branch Station. Commuters had the option of taking a shuttle bus from Long Branch Station to Union Station.

The track closed for two hours after a person was fatally struck around 9:30 a.m. west of Exhibition Station, near Dowling Avenue in the city's Parkdale area. 

"There were no passengers on board," Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a tweet.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us