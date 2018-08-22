GO Train service resumed on Lakeshore West line

GO Train service on the Lakeshore West line has resumed after a service suspension Wednesday morning caused significant delays for commuters and festival-goers heading to the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

All Westbound trains were held at Union Station due to a police investigation, GO Transit says.

Fatality west of Exhibition. Trains btwn Long Branch and Aldershot and buses btwn Long Branch and Union. —@GOtransitLW

Eastbound trains were still running from Aldershot Station to Long Branch Station. Commuters had the option of taking a shuttle bus from Long Branch Station to Union Station.

The track closed for two hours after a person was fatally struck around 9:30 a.m. west of Exhibition Station, near Dowling Avenue in the city's Parkdale area.

"There were no passengers on board," Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a tweet.