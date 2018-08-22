GO Train service resumed on Lakeshore West line
Track closed for several hours Wednesday after morning fatality
GO Train service on the Lakeshore West line has resumed after a service suspension Wednesday morning caused significant delays for commuters and festival-goers heading to the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).
All Westbound trains were held at Union Station due to a police investigation, GO Transit says.
Fatality west of Exhibition. Trains btwn Long Branch and Aldershot and buses btwn Long Branch and Union.—@GOtransitLW
Eastbound trains were still running from Aldershot Station to Long Branch Station. Commuters had the option of taking a shuttle bus from Long Branch Station to Union Station.
The track closed for two hours after a person was fatally struck around 9:30 a.m. west of Exhibition Station, near Dowling Avenue in the city's Parkdale area.
"There were no passengers on board," Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a tweet.
I’m very sorry to report this is a confirmed fatality. Our thoughts are with the crew & first responders. There were no passengers on board. We are working on a recovery plan as quickly as possible given the CNE is on <a href="https://t.co/sl9AVT0Y5C">https://t.co/sl9AVT0Y5C</a>—@femwriter