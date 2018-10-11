GO train service disrupted on Barrie line

GO Transit commuters coming in to the city along the Barrie line should expect more difficult travels Thursday morning following a fatality near Downsview Park station.

GO reported that a person was hit by a train around 8:55 a.m. just south of the Downsview Park GO station.

That has affected service at the station, impacting between about 3,000 and 5,000 commuters.

According to GO:

The Aurora 11:41 to Union Station has been cancelled.

The Union Station 09:40 to Aurora was cancelled.

The Aurora 10:41 to Union Station was cancelled.

The Bradford 09:19 to Union Station was to run as an express train from Rutherford GO to Union Station.

Meanwhile, GO bus shuttle service is available to take passengers from the Highway 407 TTC subway station for anyone who needs to get between the Rutherford and Aurora GO stations.

Commuters can show their Presto card at the Downsview Park TTC station to ride for free to the Highway 407 GO station.