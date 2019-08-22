Trains running again on Milton GO line after blaze near Dixie Station halted service

Trains are running again on GO Transit's Milton line after a fire at an industrial building in Mississauga on Wednesday brought service to a halt during the afternoon rush.

"Although firefighters are still on scene near Dixie Station, they have cleared the tracks and we are able to safely operate service," Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, said in a tweet early Thursday,

"Thanks to everyone for your patience and understanding."

Emergency crews were called to the building on Tonolli Road, near Dixie Road and Queensway E., shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire produced thick black smoke that billowed for several kilometres over Peel Region.

Aikins said that Mississauga firefighters needed access to the Milton GO corridor to safely battle the blaze. Metrolinx stopped service throughout the night to accommodate the request from firefighters.

The blaze was largely extinguished by the early evening, firefighters said, but stranded GO commuters were forced to find alternative ways home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating what may have caused the fire. No injuries were reported.