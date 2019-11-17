GO Train service disrupted after fatality near Danforth station

Train service on at least two GO Transit lines has been affected after a fatality near the Danforth GO station.

Metrolinx confirms one person was killed west of the station and that service will be affected for the next few hours.

Toronto police said a person was struck by a train at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Union Station 19:43 - Oshawa GO 20:38 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOtrain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOtrain</a> has been modified. It will be departing from Scarborough GO station in the next 5 - 10 minutes making all stops eastbound to Oshawa. —@GOtransitLE The Union Station 19:43 - Oshawa GO 20:38 <a href="https://twitter.com/gotrain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GOtrain</a> is cancelled from Union because of a fatality west of Danforth. Passengers are advised to use the TTC to travel eastbound. Just show your GO ticket or Presto card at subway entrance. —@GOtransitLE Passengers on the Lakeshore East line are being advised to use their GO tickets or Presto cards to board the TTC instead.

Service on the Stouffville line has also been affected, the transit agency says.

Update: Sadly, there is a confirmed fatality near Danforth GO and the area is now in the hands of emergency personnel and investigators. We have modified our service: Trains will run between Kennedy GO and Mount Joy GO stations,(1/2) —@GOtransitST