GO Train service disrupted after fatality near Danforth station
Toronto

Train service on at least two GO Transit lines has been affected after a fatality near the Danforth GO station.

Toronto police said a person was struck by a train at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday evening

Toronto police said a person was struck by a train at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday evening. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Metrolinx confirms one person was killed west of the station and that service will be affected for the next few hours.

Passengers on the Lakeshore East line are being advised to use their GO tickets or Presto cards to board the TTC instead.  

Service on the Stouffville line has also been affected, the transit agency says.

 

 

