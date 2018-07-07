GO train riders who skip out on paying fares are costing Metrolinx $15M

Fare evasion is a much bigger problem on GO trains than the provincial transit agency has anticipated, Metrolinx says.

A report going to the transit agency's board next week indicates three per cent of riders are not paying for rides.

That's up from the 1.1 per cent in previous counts and adds up to almost $15 million per year in lost revenue.

Metrolinx is training 12 new fare inspection officers to help solve the problem, bringing the total on staff to 32.

The agency hopes to cut down on fare evasion by 25 per cent over the coming year, recovering $3.75 million.

The current fine for fare evasion is $100.