Rush hour delays on GO's Lakeshore East line after train hits electrical panel
Metrolinx says it is investigating how the collision occurred
GO Transit riders on the Lakeshore East line can expect delays during the morning rush hour Friday after a train collided with an electrical panel at Oshawa station.
"Upon arriving into the Oshawa GO this morning, one of our trains struck a decommissioned electrical panel located on the north track," Metrolinx, the agency that oversees GO, said in a series of tweets.
"Thankfully no one as was injured and we have launched a full investigation."
The collision occurred shortly after 6 a.m., a spokesperson for Metrolinx said.
Riders can expect delays of up to 15 minutes as all arriving and departing trains are assigned to the remaining track throughout the morning commute.
Trains at Oshawa station may move to a half-hour schedule following the morning rush hour.
